Will Suvendu Adhikari be Bengal's Yogi Adityanath? BJP begins bulldozer actions, demolishes meat shop

The TMC’s New Market union office near Hogg Market in Kolkata was completely demolished amid post-poll violence, with visuals of damage causing panic among shopkeepers. Details here.

Similar to Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal saw a group with bulldozers allegedly demolishing the Opposition TMC’s offices, meat shops on Tuesday, with TMC's Mahua Moitra and Derek O Brien alleging it was carried out with police permission.

West Bengal Election 2026 Result: BJP begins bulldozer actions, demolishes meat shop

The Trinamool Congress's New Market union office near Hogg Market was the primary target, which was completely demolished, with visuals showing damage and chaos triggering anxiety among local shopkeepers. Patrolling has been intensified in and around the New Market area to bring the situation under control and prevent further escalation. The development comes as post-poll violence cases are reported across the city.

For the unversed, after the Hindu right-wing BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 on the back of a resounding electoral victory and Yogi Adityanath became the state’s chief minister, the government began cracking down on illegal slaughterhouses and meat shops.

"Yesterday in Jiaganj (home to singer Arijit Singh & an hour from my home), BJP workers smashed & brought to the ground a decades- old statue of Lenin claiming they will replace with Shivaji. Enjoy Parivartan," wrote Mahua Moitra on X while sharing violence videos.

Derek O Brien wroe, "In central Kolkata, near New Market. With police permission. As part of victory celebrations a bulldozer was brought in to demolish meat shops. CAPF standing around.

THE BJP FOR YOU. Let the world see these pictures."

In the 2026 West Bengal election results, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, currently the front-runner for the BJP’s CM post, won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeating CM Mamata Banerjee by 15,105 votes. In Nandigram, he won by 9,665 votes. This is the first time since 1967 that an incumbent CM was defeated in their own seat by someone contesting two seats.

In the 2026 West Bengal election results, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, currently the front-runner for the BJP’s CM post, won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeating CM Mamata Banerjee by 15,105 votes. In Nandigram, he won by 9,665 votes. This is the first time since 1967 that an incumbent CM was defeated in their own seat by someone contesting two seats. While the final decision rests with central leadership, Dilip Ghosh, Samik Bhattacharya, Sukanta Majumdar, and Agnimitra Paul are also in the mix for Bengal CM contenders.

Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign, accuses BJP of foul play

On Tuesday, outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targeted the BJP and claimed that she had not lost the assembly polls, saying "they can defeat Trinamool Congress through the Election Commission" but "morally we won the election".Interacting with the media a day after the assembly election results, in which the BJP scored a two-thirds majority, and Trinamool Congress got 80 seats, Mamata Banerjee also said she will strengthen the INDIA bloc, noting that she does not have "any chair now" and is "a commoner."I will not resign, I did not lose, I will not go to Raj Bhavan... The question doesn't arise. No. Now, I also want to say that we didn't lose the election. They attempt to defeat us. Officially, through the Election Commission, they can defeat us, but morally we won the election," Mamata Banerjee said.

BJP won a spectacular 207 seats in the assembly polls, ending TMC's 15-year rule. The party is making preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of its first government in West Bengal.