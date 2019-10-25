'Will stand with somebody strong and stable': JJP's Dushyant Chautala not against supporting BJP in Haryana

As the BJP is set to return to power with the help of Independent MLAs in Haryana, Jannayak Janta Party chief Dushyant Chautala on Friday said he was not averse to supporting a Manohar Lal Khattar government given that it agrees with a Common Minimum Program incorporating JJP's poll promises.

"The party which will agree to our Common Minimum Program under which we had taken the resolution of 75% jobs reservation for Haryanvis and that of Chaudhary Devi Lal's idea of old age pension, JJP will give its support to that party," Chautala said at a press conference in Delhi where he met his party's 10 MLAs.

Counting of votes for Haryana assembly elections 2019, polling for which took place on October 21, was held on Thursday.

While the Congress emerged as the second largest party by winning 31 seats, behind the BJP's tally of 40 seats, the JJP was hoping to play the role of kingmaker with its 10 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

When asked if he would support the BJP or the Congress, Chautala said he the party will stand with somebody who can offer a strong and stable government in Haryana.

"Taking all these into consideration we have decided that we will stand with somebody strong and stable. We can support anybody. We are yet to talk to any of the parties," he said.

"Till now we haven't spoken to anybody on this issue as national executive was not clear on the agenda. Now we've been authorised, we'll talk to concerned people. Hopefully in few hours or few days we'll have positive result," he added.

Although Congress performed better than what was expected of it, the party still fell short of the majority and cannot reach the magic number even with the support of Chautala's 10 MLAs.

The 31-year-old founder of the JJP has only one option if he wants to be part of the government and that is BJP. For now, the BJP is not looking for support from Chautala and is locked in negotiations with seven Independents and controversial MLA Gopal Kanda who won under the banner of his Haryana Lokhit Party.

The BJP needs the support of six outside MLAs beside its 40 members of the assembly to reach a majority mark of 46.

On Friday, Kanda declared his support for the BJP and added that six independent MLAs were also ready to give unconditional support to the ruling party