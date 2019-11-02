'Will soon drop our wait and watch mode': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut as govt formation in Maharashtra continues to delay

As the power tussle continues between BJP and Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra, the latter's leader Sanjay Raut has said that soon they will end their wait and watch mode.

Speaking to media, Sanjay Raut on Saturday said, "If there is a delay in the formation of government in a state, and a minister from the ruling party says President's rule will be implemented in Maharashtra if the government isn't formed, is this a threat to the MLAs who have been elected?"

People will not tolerate such leaders who are saying that the President's rule will be imposed if the government is not formed in Maharashtra, Raut added.

Further speaking on talks being held with other parties, Sanjay Raut said, "The kind of situation that is prevailing in Maharashtra, all political parties are talking to each other, except Shiv Sena and BJP."

The talks between BJP and Shiv Sena have hit a roadblock as the latter is adamant on Chief Minister's post for two and half years, claiming that it was agreed upon between the two parties before the Lok Sabha elections. In the assembly elections held on October 21, allies BJP and the Shiv Sena won 105 and 56 seats, respectively but are yet to stake claim to form the government.

Raut also mentioned that Sharad Pawar said people have given them mandate to sit in the opposition, what's wrong in that.

Sanjay Raut's meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday triggered speculations that the NCP-Congress combine may offer support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to keep the BJP out of power.

In an ultimatum to the BJP, Raut even said that the party can get the required numbers if required.

On the other side, after assembly election results, Congress and NCP ended with 44 and 54 seats in the 288-member assembly.

On the possibility of Congress-NCP-Sena government, Maharashtra Congress chief Thorat had said, "We don't have that strategy, we are just seeing the things unfold. We have got the mandate to sit in Opposition. They are fighting just to get a bigger share in the government."

Ashok Chavan, however, slammed the BJP, saying that it failed to keep its promises to its allies which has led to the political crisis in Maharashtra.

"We are waiting and watching the situation, and we will take a decision at the right time," he said.