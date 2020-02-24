Will sign deals worth over $3 Billion in defence equipments with India: Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that the representatives of his country will sign deals worth over US $3 Billion with India in defence equipment like art military helicopters and other essential weapons required by the armed forces.

"I'm pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over US$ 3 Billion, in the absolute finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces," Trump said.

"As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best & most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are dealing now with India," he added.

Moreover, speaking on the issue of terrorism, he said that both countries were committed to "stop terrorists and fight their idealogy.", adding that his administration has made significant strides to "crackdown on terror organisation & militants that operate on the Pakistani border."

Focusing more on the issue of radical Islamic terrorism, he said that his administration unleashed "the full power of American military on bloodthirsty killers of ISIS."

"Both countries are united in defending citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Under my administration, we unleashed full power of the American military on bloodthirsty killers of ISIS. Today ISIS territorial caliphate is 100% destroyed. Monster Al Baghdadi is dead," Trump said.

The visit is expected to significantly ramp up the bilateral defence and strategic ties between India and the US but unlikely to produce tangible outcomes in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs.

According to officials on both sides, the talks between Trump and Modi are likely to be focused on a wide variety of bilateral and regional issues including trade and investment, defence and security, counter-terrorism, energy security, religious freedom, the proposed peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan and situation in the Indo-Pacific.