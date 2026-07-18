Will Sharad Pawar's NCP (SCP) join the NDA? Supriya Sule breaks silence

Amid speculation over the NCP (SCP) joining the BJP-led NDA, working president Supriya Sule has finally reacted to the rumours surrounding the party's future.

Amid rumours of the NCP (SCP) merging with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA, the party's working president, Supriya Sule, has finally come forward and dismissed such claims. While speaking to the media on Saturday, Sule stated that no senior leader in the party has been approached regarding this matter. ''Pawar sahib, I, Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, and Rajesh Tope, or any senior leader, have not received any proposal from any party. Nor BJP, Congress, or any NDA ally given us a proposal,'' she said.

She also answered questions related to 'pressure' on party MPs and MLAs for joining the ruling coalition and added, ''All eight of our MPs remain in constant with each other and hold regular discussions with Sharad Pawar Sahib. Not a single MP or MLA has ever expressed a desire to take a different path. We are happy where we are.''

How it all started ?

The rumours around the Sharad Pawar-led faction joining the NDA surfaced after late-night meetings in Mumbai between NCP (SCP) leader Jayant Patil, ruling NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, and CM Devendra Fadnavis took place. However, NCP (SCP) refuted such claims and said that the meeting was for administrative matters, not political realignment.

Earlier, Maharashtra Congress leader and MLA Nana Patole said that the NCP (SCP) leader Jayant Patil has denied quitting the INDIA bloc. ''I spoke to Jayant Patil myself yesterday. He said they wouldn't leave, they would remain with the INDIA bloc. That is what he told me. These are merely speculations. Since that is what he said, I feel there is no reason to discuss it further. Since this is just speculation, there is no reason for us to get into it. Whether it concerns the Ajit Pawar faction or the Sharad Pawar faction, these are internal party matters. I don't think the Congress needs to agonise over them,'' he said.'

Meanwhile, Earlier this year in June, six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs broke away from Uddhav Thackeray's faction and joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.