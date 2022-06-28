Maharashtra Crisis: 'Will return to Mumbai soon, 50 MLAs with us,' says Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that he will return to Mumbai soon. Speaking to the reporters in Guwahati Shinde said that he is accompanied by 50 mlas who had came of their own.

“I have 50 people with me in Guwahati, they have come of their own accord and for Hindutva,” Shinde told reporters. “We all will go to Mumbai soon.”

Shinde also challenged Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray to reveal the names of Shiv Sena MLAs who are apparently in communication with the party and pleading to return. He said this in response to Aaditya's claims that at least 20 MLAs who have joined the rebel camp have contacted him and requested the party to bring them back to Mumbai from Guwahati.

"No MLA is suppressed here, everyone here is happy. MLAs are with us. If Shiv Sena says that the MLAs present here are in contact with them, they should reveal the names," Shinde said.

As the political crisis worsens in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister has called a cabinet meeting at 5 p.m.

A governor can call for a floor test if a government in power loses the confidence of the House. The chief minister is then asked to prove the majority in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the BJP is weighing its options as the rebels stands unite. BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis left for Delhi on Tuesday to finalise further course of action.

The MVA government in Maharashtra is on the verge of collapse since rebel leader Shinde went to Surat with a group of rebel MLAs on June 21. The MVA, an alliance between the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, was formed in 2019 after Uddhav's party severed its more than 20-year association with the BJP immediately following the announcement of the Assembly election results.

