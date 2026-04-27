‘Will return after May 4’: PM Modi assure BJP’s win ahead of Bengal elections Phase 2; lists 5 job guarantees, benefits for women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded BJP’s election rally in West Bengal with a big announcement of returning back after May 4. During his election speech, PM Modi listed 5 job guarantees for various sections of society and various benefits for women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded BJP’s election rally in West Bengal with a big announcement that he “will return BJP’s oath taking after May 4”, expressing strong confident in BJP win in a state that the party has been eyeing for years. Election campaigning for Phase 2 Bengal polls on April 29, covering 142 constituencies, has wrapped up after intense rallies and roadshows.

PM Modi shows confidence in BJP’s win

PM Modi addressed a Vijay Sankalp rally in Barrackpore on Monday where he highlighted his long association with the state and explained how Bengal has played a deeply personal role in his life and spiritual journey.

“This is my last rally in this election, and wherever I have gone in West Bengal, I have seen the mood of the people. I am returning with the confidence that after the results on May 4, I will have to come back to attend the BJP's oath-taking ceremony,” he added.

PM Modi’s 5 guarantees to Bengal

During his last election rally, PM Modi gave the people of Bengal five employment guarantees, while he was addressing the issue of migration. He promised to complete Government recruitment on time, provide Seventh Pay Commission benefits, creator labs for youth and implementation of newly passed flagship employment scheme: Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin).

Describing his five employment guarantees, Modi said that after May 4 these key schemes will be implemented swiftly

- Government recruitment in Bengal will be completed on schedule, following a transparent process. Appointment letters will be distributed to young people at employment fairs.

- All vacant government posts will be filled promptly. Government employees will be freed from the fear imposed by the TMC and will receive the full benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission.

-The creative economy will be expanded with the establishment of content creator labs in schools and colleges across Bengal.

- A 125-day employment guarantee will be provided in rural areas. The BJP government will implement the VB-GRAM G law, which ensures employment in villages. Additionally, both the PM Vishwakarma Yojana and PM Matysa Sampada Yojana will be fully enforced.

- Urban street vendors will receive the full benefits of the PM Svanidhi Yojana, including access to bank assistance.

He defined his schemes and concluded by saying, “These aren’t just promises. This is Modi's guarantee.”

Listing the BJP's promises, he said that women will be given 33 per cent reservation in government jobs.

Prime Minister Modi said, "The Bengal BJP government will provide Rs 21,000 in assistance to women during pregnancy. Daughters will get 33% reservation in government jobs. Modi has provided free treatment and grain facilities for the sisters and daughters of poor families. In the first cabinet meeting of the BJP, a decision will be taken to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Under this, free treatment of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the elderly."

Women make up many voters in West Bengal, and more than 92 per cent of women voted in the first phase of the elections. The BJP has listed several promises to woo women voters and counter the TMC government's Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, specifically at a time when its Women’s Reservation Bill failed in the Parliament.