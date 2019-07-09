Will reserve 70 percent private sector jobs for Madhya Pradesh locals soon: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has announced that his government will soon pass legislation that will reserve 70 percent of the jobs in private companies for residents of the state. Nath said only companies that implement this reservation would be eligible to avail of schemes and subsidies from the state government.

Nath made this announcement in the Assembly on Tuesday, in response to a question from BJP MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia. He was asked if the government would raise the age limit for candidates from other states to take the Madhya Public Service Commission and other job recruitment examinations.

Providing a rationale for the move, Nath said people from Madhya Pradesh were unable to sit for job recruitment examinations in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal because they included testing in the languages of those states.

Nath said his government had in December 2018 ordered the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion to make the 70 percent reservation mandatory.

He told the Assembly that he expected to face criticism from leaders in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and affirmed his commitment to getting the legislation passed.

Private sector reservation has been a hot-button topic in India. It has been discussed by state and Central governments on a number of occasions in the past, but matters have usually ended there.

Most recently, the first Narendra Modi government had discussed affirmative action in the private sector in September 2018, according to a report in The Indian Express. The UPA government too had held a series of meetings on the topic. But the matter was given a quiet burial after uproar in the public narratives as well as among the UPA allies.