Will request Centre to conduct NPR on 2010 format, resolution in upcoming assembly session: Andhra CM

A week after Bihar Assembly resolved that the National Population of Register (NPR) exercise should be done strictly according to the 2010 format, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said his government will also introduce a similar resolution in the upcoming assembly session.

Last week, the Bihar assembly unanimously passed a resolution that there was no need of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state and that the NPR exercise should be done according to the 2010 format.

This came amid massive protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the upcoming NPR exercise and the proposed NRC.

"Some of the questions proposed in the NPR are causing insecurities in the minds of minorities of my state. After elaborate consultations within our party, we have decided to request the Central Government to revert the conditions to those prevailing in 2010," Reddy said in a tweet.

"To this effect, we will also introduce a resolution in the upcoming assembly session," he added.

Earlier, the YSRCP government in the state issued the order to conduct the NPR exercise and Housing Listing and Housing Census as part of Census of India 2021 to be taken up for 45 days between April and September 2020.

“In view of a number of apprehensions and doubts being expressed in various quarters with respect to the conduct of NPR exercise, following clarifications are issued to all the District Collectors/ Principal Census Officers in the shape of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for easy dissemination to all concerned,” General Administration Department Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar had said in the order issued on January 22.

“Enumerators are just required to record whatever answers are given by the people and not to press for any further answers to any query if they do not intend to give and also not to ask for any document,” added the order.