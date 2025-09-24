Will Ratan Tata receive Bharat Ratna posthumously? CNMS writes to President Droupadi Murmu

Demand for Bharat Ratna to Ratan Tata revived as CNMS writes to President Droupadi Murmu. Earlier, Maharashtra government passed a resolution seeking the honour.

Will industrialist Ratan Tata get Bharat Ratna posthumously? The chorus that was raised after his death has been revived. In a letter written to President Droupadi Murmu, the Centre for Narendra Modi Study (CNMS) has formally requested her to confer the highest civilian award on Ratan Naval Tata. The former Tata Sons Chairman passed away on November 9, 2024.

CNMS writes to President Droupadi Murmu

CNMS Chairman Jasim Mohammad wrote in the letter, "Shri Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a guiding light of ethical leadership, humility and compassion." He added, His life’s work through the Tata Group and Tata Trusts has touched millions of lives and set a benchmark for nation-building and social responsibility." He said further, "Awarding him the Bharat Ratna posthumously would be a fitting tribute to his unparalleled contributions to India and the world." Jasim Mohammad wrote further that Ratan Tata's contribution was beyond business.

According to its official website, the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS) is an independent research centre, registered as a trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, in Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra demands Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata

The demand for conferring Bharat Ratna on Ratan Naval Tata began after the Maharashtra cabinet passed a resolution recommending it in November last year, after his demise. The government also offered two plots within the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal to build a memorial for Tata.Earlier in 2021, when the demand for awarding the Tata Group chairman with the highest award began, Ratan Tata humbly requested his supporters to discontinue their efforts. He said, "While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of social media regarding an award, I would humbly request that such campaigns be discontinued. Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to contribute to India’s growth and prosperity."

JRD Tata is the only industrialist to have received Bharat Ratna. If awarded to Ratan Tata, he would become the second industrialist to receive the nation's highest honour.