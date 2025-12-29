'Will pursue case till he gets death penalty': Unnao rape survivor after Kuldeep Singh Sengar's bail stayed

The rape survivor further said: "I do not know what was going on in the judge's mind while granting him (Sengar) bail. Only the judge knows how much sympathy was shown towards him." She said the accused was shown undue leniency while the victim continued to suffer.

The Unnao rape survivor has expressed her faith in the Supreme Court after it stayed a Delhi High Court order suspending the sentence of her rapist. Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former member of legislative assembly (MLA) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had been granted bail by the Delhi HC in the case dating back to 2017. "I had faith in the Supreme Court that justice would be delivered," the rape survivor told the news agency IANS.

The rape survivor further said: "I do not know what was going on in the judge's mind while granting him (Sengar) bail. Only the judge knows how much sympathy was shown towards him." She said the accused was shown undue leniency while the victim continued to suffer. "There was so much sympathy that the judge granted him bail while the victim remained confined to her home. Rapists are roaming freely. The law should be the same for everyone," she added.

The survivor also expressed gratitude to those who stood by her through her struggle. “I am thankful to everyone who supported me and helped me in my fight for justice,” she said. Reiterating her resolve, she stated: "My struggle is ongoing and will continue. I will pursue this case until he is awarded the death penalty. Only then will my father and I get justice."

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court order that had suspended Sengar's life sentence and granted him bail in the 2017 rape case. "We are conscious of the fact that when a convict or an undertrial has been released, such orders are not ordinarily stayed by this court without hearing such persons. But in view of peculiar facts, where the convict is also convicted for a separate offence, we stay the operation of the Delhi High Court," declared a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. The top court clarified that Sengar will not be released pursuant to the impugned Delhi High Court order.

