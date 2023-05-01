Will President Droupadi Murmu attend King Charles III’s coronation? Know who will represent India

President Droupadi Murmu (PTI) and King Charles III (File photo)

The Royal Family and the government of the United Kingdom had issued an invite to Indian President Droupadi Murmu for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III as well as Queen Consort Camilla, where they will officially be crowned the head of the state.

While President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unable to attend the event, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will be representing India at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III on May 6, 2023 at Buckingham Palace.

This will mark seven decades since the last coronation ceremony in the Royal Family, where Queen Elizabeth II took the crown and the ceremony was attended by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, back in 1953.

Many other international leaders and political dignitaries will be in attendance at the event, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. US President Joe Biden will not attend the ceremony, and First Lady Jill Biden will represent the United States.

One of the most common points of debate in India regarding the coronation ceremony was whether will Queen Consort Camilla wear the crown with an Indian-origin Kohinoor diamond. The Royal Family has further confirmed that the Kohinoor will not be worn by the new Queen.

Apart from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, another notable Indian who will attend the coronation ceremony is Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who will be performing a spoken word piece at the ceremony held for King Charles III.

The coronation of King Charles will take place on May 6 and will be a three-day celebration. The ceremony will be led by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy carrying the UK flag at Buckingham Palace.

The royal ceremony will be attended by 2000 guests at the Abbey Church of Westminster, with thousands of security personnel. While Price Harry is set to attend the event, his wife Meghan Markle will not be returning to London.

READ | What is the cost of King Charles III’s coronation? Why is UK Royal Family not footing the bill