'Will prepare...': Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis reveals BJP's strategy ahead of Assembly polls

After the Maharashtra BJP core committee meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Tuesday said that they analyzed the party's results in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls and discussed the blueprint for their strategy ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. He added that soon the Maharashtra BJP will prepare a roadmap for the Vidhan Sabha elections with their NDA partners.

"Today the Maharashtra core team had a meeting with the central leadership. We especially discussed the results seen in Maharashtra. The difference between Mahayuti and MVA is just 0.3 percent so we discussed in detail where we lost votes, where we faced problems, and the corrective actions that need to be taken. In addition, we discussed the blueprint for our strategy ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Soon we will prepare our roadmap for the Vidhan Sabha elections with our NDA partners," Fadanvis said.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal rejected the talk of changing the BJP's state president and said that the BJP leadership has no such idea and no such discussion has taken place in the meeting. It is worth noting that there were discussions about making Rao Saheb Patil the state president to remove the displeasure of the Maratha community, which Piyush Goyal put an end to by saying that there is no question of removing or replacing the state president.

"There is no change. We have to bring a strong Mahayuti-NDA government in Maharashtra," Goyal said. The meeting comes a day after JP Nadda appointed state election in-charges and co-in-charges for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir which are going to polls this year.

In response to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the party's poor performance in the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has got only 0.3 percent more votes than the Mahayuti alliance and should not start "daydreaming".

The senior BJP leader also warned the people of Maharashtra that if the MVA comes to power in the state they will stop the benefits of the schemes run by the BJP-led central government from reaching the state.

The BJP dipped to nine seats in Maharashtra against 23 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The vote share stood at 26.18 percent. The Congress, on the other hand, marginally improved its seat share by securing 13 seats in the state. The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won seven and one seats respectively, taking the total tally of the NDA to 17. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) got nine seats while the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar won eight seats.

