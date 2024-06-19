Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

UK's richest family, Indian billionaire, accused of spending more on pet dog than helpers, face trial in...

This is now world's most valuable company, has overthrown Microsoft in market cap, not Apple...

'Will prepare...': Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis reveals BJP's strategy ahead of Assembly polls

This actor beats Shah Rukh, Deepika, Salman, Akshay to become India's most valued celebrity, has brand value of...

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in North Korea for his first visit in 24 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UK's richest family, Indian billionaire, accused of spending more on pet dog than helpers, face trial in...

Nothing to unveil CMF Phone 1 in India on July 8, shares teaser

Hrithik Roshan calls this film 'turning point' in his career; it's not Krrish, Dhoom 2, Super 30, War

8 unusual signs of high cholesterol in men in their 40s

7 animals with unusual diets

10 highest grossing movies produced by Yash Raj Films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

Odisha: Violent Clashes Erupt In Balasore Over Communal Unrest, 7 Injured, Section 144 Enforced

Lawrence Bishnoi Wishes 'Eid Mubarak' To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti From Gujarat Jail

Austria vs France Highlights: France Clinches Tight Win Against Austria | UEFA Euro 2024

This actor beats Shah Rukh, Deepika, Salman, Akshay to become India's most valued celebrity, has brand value of...

Hrithik Roshan calls this film 'turning point' in his career; it's not Krrish, Dhoom 2, Super 30, War

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

HomeIndia

India

'Will prepare...': Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis reveals BJP's strategy ahead of Assembly polls

Union Minister Piyush Goyal rejected the talk of changing the BJP's state president and said that the BJP leadership has no such idea and no such discussion has taken place in the Maharashtra BJP core committee meeting.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 06:57 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Will prepare...': Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis reveals BJP's strategy ahead of Assembly polls
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After the Maharashtra BJP core committee meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Tuesday said that they analyzed the party's results in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls and discussed the blueprint for their strategy ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. He added that soon the Maharashtra BJP will prepare a roadmap for the Vidhan Sabha elections with their NDA partners.

"Today the Maharashtra core team had a meeting with the central leadership. We especially discussed the results seen in Maharashtra. The difference between Mahayuti and MVA is just 0.3 percent so we discussed in detail where we lost votes, where we faced problems, and the corrective actions that need to be taken. In addition, we discussed the blueprint for our strategy ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Soon we will prepare our roadmap for the Vidhan Sabha elections with our NDA partners," Fadanvis said. 

Union Minister Piyush Goyal rejected the talk of changing the BJP's state president and said that the BJP leadership has no such idea and no such discussion has taken place in the meeting. It is worth noting that there were discussions about making Rao Saheb Patil the state president to remove the displeasure of the Maratha community, which Piyush Goyal put an end to by saying that there is no question of removing or replacing the state president.

"There is no change. We have to bring a strong Mahayuti-NDA government in Maharashtra," Goyal said. The meeting comes a day after JP Nadda appointed state election in-charges and co-in-charges for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir which are going to polls this year.

In response to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the party's poor performance in the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has got only 0.3 percent more votes than the Mahayuti alliance and should not start "daydreaming". 

The senior BJP leader also warned the people of Maharashtra that if the MVA comes to power in the state they will stop the benefits of the schemes run by the BJP-led central government from reaching the state.

The BJP dipped to nine seats in Maharashtra against 23 in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The vote share stood at 26.18 percent. The Congress, on the other hand, marginally improved its seat share by securing 13 seats in the state. The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won seven and one seats respectively, taking the total tally of the NDA to 17. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) got nine seats while the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar won eight seats. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who spent childhood in poverty, began business with Rs 50000, net worth is now Rs 18330 crore, his business is

Meet actor, son of a superstar, who worked in many hit films, once got angry after costar slapped him on set, is now..

Darshan's ex-manager Mallikarjun went missing six years ago, was accused of cheating actor of crores, vanished after...

WATCH: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti from Gujarat jail, says...

Two trucks meet with accident in Haryana's Jhajjar, catch fire, watch video here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement