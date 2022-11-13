Will Prashant Kishor contest in elections? Political strategist opens up on future plans in politics

Political strategist Prashant Kishor (File photo)

Polling strategist Prashant Kishor, who is currently on a 3500 km long padayatra across Bihar, has been rumoured to launch his own political party for several months now. Kishor has now finally broken his silence on his political future and if he will contest the elections.

Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor said that he will continue to “build a better alternative” in his home state of Bihar, but ruled out any possibility of him contesting the elections anytime in the future.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he also lambasted JD(U) leaders for alleging that he was a "dhandhebaaz" (trader) with little political acumen, and challenged them to ask Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "why he had me put up at his residence for two years".

"Why would I contest polls? I have no such aspirations," snapped the I-PAC founder on being asked repeatedly whether he planned to enter the electoral arena himself. During the press briefing, Kishor also said that the people will decide if the “Jan Suraj” campaign will be turned into a political movement or not.

Kishor, who is on a 3,500-km-long "padayatra" of the state, said similar people's polls will be held in all districts of the state based on which the next course of action will be decided. Kishor claimed Kumar will once again shower encomiums on him if he joins his "political enterprise".

"Since I have charted an independent course for myself, he and his lackeys are unhappy with me," he said. "JD(U) leaders like to berate me. They should ask Nitish Kumar what was I doing at his residence for two years if I had no political understanding," he added, as per PTI reports.

Making a reference to the promise of 10 lakh government jobs in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav government, Prashant Kishor said, “I have said it many times and I say it again -- if they fulfill the promise I will give up my campaign."

(With PTI inputs)

