Will PM Narendra Modi resign if BJP loses West Bengal Election 2026, dares TMC MP Derek O'Brien? Watch video

The ongoing election has become a prestige battle as Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien on Wednesday escalated the rhetoric, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step down if the BJP loses the high-stakes election.

An intense face-off between the TMC and the BJP is underway as West Bengal votes for the second and final phase of the Assembly Election on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. While the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, the BJP has left no stone unturned to defeat the incumbent government.

Derek O Brien challenges PM Modi in West Bengal Election 2026

The ongoing election has become a prestige battle as Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien on Wednesday escalated the rhetoric, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step down if the BJP loses the high-stakes election.

In a fresh challenge to the BJP, Derek O Brien via post on X, targeted the Prime Minister’s campaign in the state, writing, “Narendra, you had announced that you are the candidate for all 294 seats in Bengal. Drop the big talk. Accept this challenge,” he wrote. “On 4 May, when Mamata Banerjee and TMC win Bengal, resign from the Prime Minister’s post. Got the guts?" he added.

The development comes as West Bengal witnessed high voter turnout in the first phase of elections, with results due on May 4. The second phase is underway, with polling beginning at 7 am in 142 Assembly constituencies spread across Kolkata and six districts. Elections are going on in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Nadia and East Burdwan, marking the final phase of the two-stage election. The first phase of voting on April 23 recorded a strong turnout of 91.78 per cent.

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West Bengal Election 2026: BJP vs TMC

Mamata Banerjee is facing a challenge from strong BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur in the ongoing second phase of the West Bengal Election 2026. In Phase 1, voting took place in 152 constituencies on April 23, with very high participation across regions. Some of the key leaders in the fray include Mamata Banerjee, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Shashi Panja and Aroop Biswas from the TMC, while the BJP has fielded leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Swapan Dasgupta and Rupa Ganguly.

With results scheduled for May 4, O’Brien’s challenge to PM Modi has raised the stakes to a new level, turning the Bengal election into a high-voltage drama linked to regional dominance and national ambition.