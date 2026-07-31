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Will PM Modi visit Pakistan after 1 year of Operation Sindoor to attend SCO Summit? Here's all you need to know

Pakistan is set to hold the SCO Summit in Islamabad in 2027 as per the group’s rotation of the presidency. The SCO Summit serves as a significant annual forum for global engagement.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 01:26 PM IST

Will PM Modi visit Pakistan after 1 year of Operation Sindoor to attend SCO Summit? Here's all you need to know
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Pakistan on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited to the 2027 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Islamabad. The Foreign Office said that invitations will be sent to all member countries in accordance with SCO norms, which includes India.

Pakistan confirms invitaion to India

Addressing the press, the spokesperson said every head of state and government from SCO countries would be invited, leaving no ambiguity about India’s inclusion.

The spokesperson said extending invitations to all member states is an obligation of the host country and will be carried out in accordance with the SCO's established protocol.

"The invitation is an obligation of the host country and will be issued according to the established SCO protocol," the spokesperson said.

Pakistan is set to hold the SCO Summit in Islamabad in 2027 as per the group’s rotation of the presidency. The SCO Summit serves as a significant annual forum for global engagement. 

As a full member of the SCO, India is expected to receive an invitation as part of the standard diplomatic process followed by the organisation.

Pakistan addresses speculation over Jaishankar bilateral

On a separate question about a potential meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Manila, the spokesperson said Islamabad had not received any such request from New Delhi.  

No additional details were provided on whether bilateral talks between the two countries might take place during the regional event.

About SCO summit

Established in Beijing on June 15, 2001, the SCO seeks to promote peace, security, stability and economic collaboration in the Eurasian region.

The organisation comprises 10 member states: China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus.

The SCO Summit takes place every year, with the host country rotating among member states as per the group’s agreed framework.

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