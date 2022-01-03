'Will place resignation at Sidhu's feet': Punjab Deputy CM's shocking statement

Navjot Sidhu's discord in Punjab Congress is troubling other Congressmen like a never-ending problem. Now the Deputy CM of the state Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has expressed trouble regarding Navjot Singh Sidhu. He said that due to Sidhu's discord, the functioning of the government is getting affected badly.

Notably, Sidhu has been besieging his own government for a long time demanding the arrest of Akali leader Bikram Majithia. On Monday, Deputy CM Randhawa said that if the high command asks, he will put his resignation at Sidhu's feet.

Earlier, Randhawa had said that the statement that Sidhu is giving that I got it done, is sending a message of revenge. He also requested Sidhu to let the people of Punjab get justice. Randhawa said that he will do whatever the law says.

On the question of Sidhu's CM face of Congress in Punjab, he had said that at present, CM Charanjit Channi is the 'groom'. Only the MLAs will decide who it'll be. There is no tradition in Congress to announce names like this. He added that in the Congress party, the party president has a bigger status than the CM. Sidhu's ambition is very high. He should learn the culture of Congress, he said.

Randhawa said that candidates are not declared from the stage in Congress. Here, the screening committee first sends the panel and then the high command issues the list. Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party definitely do this but they also release the list later. Sidhu should learn the methods of working of Congress, he added.