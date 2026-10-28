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Will Pakistan's minister visit Delhi? India invites Islamabad first time after Operation Sindoor

India has invited Pakistan and 9 other SCO members for its Civilisational Dialogue Forum in Delhi from Nov 20-22, 18 months after Operation Sindoor,

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 08:56 AM IST

Will Pakistan's minister visit Delhi? India invites Islamabad first time after Operation Sindoor
India invites Pakistan to Delhi for SCO forum.
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India has invited all 10 SCO members, including Pakistan, for the first Civilisational Dialogue Forum in Delhi from Nov 20-22, officials said Tuesday. The forum was proposed by PM Modi at the Tianjin SCO Summit and is being organised by the Culture and External Affairs ministries. Pakistan's Culture Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi has been invited. Officials said the multilateral invite has nothing to do with bilateral ties.

Past SCO engagements

In May 2023, Pakistan was the final country to attend the SCO foreign ministers' meeting in Goa. The first Indian foreign minister to visit Pakistan in nine years was External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who traveled there in October 2024 for the SCO Council of Heads of Government conference. While keeping its position on bilateral issues, India has persisted in interacting with SCO members at multilateral forums. According to officials, the latest invitation should be considered within the larger framework of SCO collaboration.

Operation Sindoor and aftermath

The invite comes 18 months after Operation Sindoor, launched after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people. India launched the operation on May 7 and till the May 10 ceasefire, bombed nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, killing 100 terrorists, and struck 13 Pakistani airbases. India has since repeatedly raised the terror issue at SCO forums.

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India's stand on terror at SCO

Rajnath Singh, the minister of defence, spoke at the 25th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Council of Heads of Government on October 20 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Singh urged cooperation to eradicate terrorism during the conference, stating that there can be no excuse for the evil or unfair treatment when combating it. Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's deputy prime minister and minister of defence, was present when the statements were made. Despite taking part in multilateral discussions with Pakistan, officials stated that India continues to take a strong stance against terrorism. 

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