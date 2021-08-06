'Will opt for an immediate lockdown if...': Delhi Health Minister makes BIG announcement

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, on Thursday, informed that Delhi will opt for a lockdown if the positivity rate in the city goes up to 5 percent to combat the likely third wave of COVID-19. Keeping in view of the likely situation, Delhi is ramping up its facilities by building over 37,000 beds in the city. Currently, the positivity rate in Delhi is at 0.08 percent with 61 fresh COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, as per the Delhi health bulletin yesterday.

The Health Minister emphasised being vigilant and following COVID-19 appropriate behavior which is crucial in tackling the spread. "We have made our public aware about what our response would be, earlier, in case the third wave strikes. If the positivity rate goes up to 5 percent, then we will opt for an immediate lockdown without delay," Satyendar Jain said.

While addressing the questions about the second wave, he said, "We were caught off guard because of oxygen shortage and the logistical issues of procuring it. But now, over 50 oxygen plants, have already been built and more are in line so that such a problem doesn't arise again."

The Delhi Government is not leaving any stone unturned in its effort towards saving precious lives from COVID-19. "75,000 tests are still being carried out every day and aggressive contact tracing is still on to ensure that the situation remains under control," the Health Minister said.