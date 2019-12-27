Will not allow detention centre in WB as long as I live: Mamata Banerjee

At a program in Naihati, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will never allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state as long as she lives, adding that there would be detention centre in Bengal.

“As long as I am alive CAA will not be implemented in Bengal. No one has to leave the country or the state. There won’t be any detention centre in Bengal,” Mamata said.

Mamata further said that she will also not allow the National Register of Citizens(NRC) in West Bengal, adding that there will be 'no division on the basis of religion'. She also blamed the centre for taking action against students who are protesting against the citizenship law.

''We will not allow NRC in Bengal, there will be no division on the basis of religion,'' the Bengal leader said. "Why can't students protest against a draconian law? The Centre is taking action against protesting students and is rusticating them from universities," she added.

At a party rally from Rajabazar to Mullick bazar on Thursday, Banerjee urged the students' community to remain united and continue their agitation against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“This government is even persecuting students. I have heard they have even shut down all students’ hostels in Delhi. They are afraid of this movement. I will request the students not to be scared. They are the voters of the country. It is their right to protest. No one can stop them. I am urging all students to remain united and continue your fight against NRC and CAA,” said Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Banerjee also dared the centre to allow a committee of the United Nations to see how many people are in favour of or against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Massive protests erupted in the country following the introduction of the contentious new citizenship law.

The law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

Mamata Banerjee has time and again reiterated that NRC will not be implemented in Bengal.