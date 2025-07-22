Will Nitish Kumar replace Jagdeep Dhankar? BJP may pull him out to beat anti-incumbency in Bihar polls as...

Who will replace outgoing Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar? Will it be Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar or incumbent Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh? Or will it be someone else? These questions have surfaced after the vice president put in his letters.

Who will replace outgoing Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar? Will it be Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar or incumbent Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh? Or will it be someone else? These questions have surfaced after the vice president put in his letters. As President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation, search for a new incumbent will begin soon.

Can BJP bite the bullet?

In spite of being with a socialist background and a Congress leader for some time, Jagdeep Dhankhar was taken into the BJP. Though he was not from the RSS, he mended the fences with the umbrella organization of the Hindutva by declaring himself an 'Eklavya' of the saffron outfit. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar does not enjoy this advantage. The JD (U) leader has a love-hate relationship with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has made many flip-flops, only to keep himself floating somehow. This is known to everyone.

How will BJP beat anti-incumbency?

BJP is aware of the anti-incumbency sentiments that any leader can generate after being at the helm of affairs for more than 15 years. Nitish Kumar has come under attacks from allies like Chirag Paswan for deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The saffron party may find it difficult to attack the Rashtriya Janata Dal, holding it responsible for the lawlessness or the jungle raj, as it has called several times under the Lalu Prasad-Rabari Devi-led regime. It is logical that the BJP sidelines Nitish Kumar and moves ahead with its own man as the possible chief minister after the election.

Can BJP go to polls under Nitish Kumar?

Much before Jagdeep Dhankhar was declared the candidate for the election of the vice president, Nitish Kumar's name was doing the rounds so that the saffron party might bring forward its own man. However, it is believed that the Bihar Chief Minister declined and put his foot down. Upset over his losing grip over the party, anti-incumbency, decreasing support among the masses and BJP's strategy of bringing forward Chirag Paswan, who has declared to contest the assembly election, the JD (U) leader may reconsider settling down in Delhi. Analysts believe Nitish Kumar has a slender probability of becoming the head of the state next year, even if the alliance wins the polls. Left with no better option, he may bite the bullet and save for himself whatever he can. The situation may be clear in a few days.