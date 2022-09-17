Nitish Kumar can contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from UP's Phulpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's offer

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Left), Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Even as Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, works to bring the opposition parties together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, rumors abound that the JD(U) leader may run for office himself from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has offered Nitish Kumar the opportunity to run for Lok Sabha from any seat in the state and has pledged his party's support. It is also reported that numerous Janata Dal (United) workers in Phulpur have asked Nitish Kumar to run for Lok Sabha from the constituency.

On Sunday, Janata Dal (United) national president Lalan Singh intimated that Nitish Kumar may run for Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, saying that he has been given seats not just in Phulpur, but also in Ambedkar Nagar and Mirzapur.

"Nothing exists for acceptance or denial. The decision on whether Nitish Kumar would run for office in the Lok Sabha will be made at the appropriate time, although he has been given the opportunity to run from both Ambedkar Nagar and Mirzapur. Party members are urging him to run in the elections from Uttar Pradesh as a consequence of his efforts to bring the opposition parties together", Lalan Singh said.

Because it has the most Lok Sabha seats, Lalan Singh insisted that Uttar Pradesh will be an important state in the 2024 elections. According to him, the BJP now holds 65 seats in the Uttar Pradesh legislature, but if Akhilesh Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and other opposition parties band together, they might limit the saffron party to 15 to 20 seats.

Phulpur in Allahabad is just about 100 kms from Varanasi, the Lok Sabha seat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and if Nitish Kumar decides to contest from this seat, the political dynamics in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 elections may change.

