Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Nitish Kumar can contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from UP's Phulpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's offer

Phulpur in Allahabad is just about 100 kms from Varanasi, the Lok Sabha seat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 11:11 PM IST

Nitish Kumar can contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from UP's Phulpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's offer
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Left), Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Even as Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, works to bring the opposition parties together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, rumors abound that the JD(U) leader may run for office himself from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has offered Nitish Kumar the opportunity to run for Lok Sabha from any seat in the state and has pledged his party's support. It is also reported that numerous Janata Dal (United) workers in Phulpur have asked Nitish Kumar to run for Lok Sabha from the constituency.

On Sunday, Janata Dal (United) national president Lalan Singh intimated that Nitish Kumar may run for Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, saying that he has been given seats not just in Phulpur, but also in Ambedkar Nagar and Mirzapur.

READ| Concerns over Karnataka government’s Rs 1,500 crore land deal in Bengaluru, complaint filed before PMO

"Nothing exists for acceptance or denial. The decision on whether Nitish Kumar would run for office in the Lok Sabha will be made at the appropriate time, although he has been given the opportunity to run from both Ambedkar Nagar and Mirzapur. Party members are urging him to run in the elections from Uttar Pradesh as a consequence of his efforts to bring the opposition parties together", Lalan Singh said.

Because it has the most Lok Sabha seats, Lalan Singh insisted that Uttar Pradesh will be an important state in the 2024 elections. According to him, the BJP now holds 65 seats in the Uttar Pradesh legislature, but if Akhilesh Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and other opposition parties band together, they might limit the saffron party to 15 to 20 seats.

Phulpur in Allahabad is just about 100 kms from Varanasi, the Lok Sabha seat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and if Nitish Kumar decides to contest from this seat, the political dynamics in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 elections may change.

READ| Punjab Police cracks down on drugs, conducts cordon and search operations across state

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result expected soon at jeeadv.ac.in: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.