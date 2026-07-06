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Will Nirav Modi be extradited soon? European Court rejects fugitive businessman’s final appeal, loses legal challenge

The extradition of Nirav Modi, India’s fugitive diamond businessman, is soon expected after he lost the legal battle in the form of an appeal at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 06, 2026, 06:11 PM IST

Will Nirav Modi be extradited soon? European Court rejects fugitive businessman’s final appeal, loses legal challenge
Fugitive diamond businessman Nirav Modi
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The extradition of Nirav Modi, India’s fugitive diamond businessman, is soon expected after he lost the legal battle in the form of an appeal at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), according to a report by NDTV. 

Will Nirav Modi be extradited? 

According to sources, Modi has used up all his legal avenues, and the United Kingdom is now expected to proceed with his extradition, as after the completion of the legal matter only administrative process has been remains. 

It was previously reported that the ECHR had granted anonymity to Modi's application, ensuring the proceedings remained confidential. The Strasbourg-based court does not make details of such cases public while they are under consideration. 

Modi filed the plea before the ECHR in April this year after all his legal options in the UK ended, after the UK's decision to hand over the documents to India for his immediate extradition. He took the step following refusal of the UK High Court to grant him permission to challenge his extradition, maintaining that India gave adequate assurances regarding proper prison conditions and treatment. 

After the refusal of ECHR to grant relief to Modi, diplomatic experts have said that no more legal hurdles were remaining for his extradition. 

Another setback 

Two weeks earlier, in another major legal setback, the London Circuit Commercial Court ordered Nirav Modi to pay more than USD 10.7 million (over Rs 100 crore) to Bank of India in connection with a loan extended to a Dubai-based company promoted by him. The court held that Modi was personally liable for the debt after he provided a personal guarantee for a loan granted by Bank of India to a Dubai-based company of the Firestar Group. 

In its judgment delivered on Tuesday, the court ruled in favour of Bank of India and held that Modi was legally responsible for repaying the outstanding dues under the guarantee. The court said Modi's liability includes approximately USD 4.1 million (around ₹38.9 crore) towards the principal outstanding amount, together with interest calculated in accordance with the bank's claim, taking the total liability to more than USD 10.7 million. 

The dispute relates to a loan facility extended by Bank of India to Firestar Diamond FZE in 2012, several years before the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case came to light. 

On August 3, 2012, Modi executed a personal guarantee in favour of Bank of India. Under the terms of the guarantee, he undertook personal responsibility to repay the loan in the event of a default by the borrowing company.

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