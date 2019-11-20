'Will never allow it in Bengal': Mamata Banerjee on Amit Shah's nationwide NRC plan

Responding to Amit Shah's remark about a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Rajya Sabha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will not allow it in her state.

Speaking at a rally in Sagardighi, around 200 km from Kolkata, Banerjee said that she will not divide the people of Bengal on the basis of religion.

She also sought Bharatiya Janata Party's response on the omission of Hindus and Bengalis from the final NRC list in Assam, saying that no one residing in India can be stripped of their citizenship and turned into a refugee.

In his address to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Amit Shah said the NRC will be implemented nationwide and no person should be afraid regardless of their religion.

Speaking in the Upper House of the parliament, Shah said that NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill and the two should not be confused.

"NRC has no such provision which says that no other religion will be taken under NRC. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill," he said.

The final NRC list which was published on August 31 in Assam excluded 1.9 million people and a total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion in the final list.

The people who have not been included in the list can still apply to the designated Foreigners' Tribunals within 120 days for their cases to be heard.