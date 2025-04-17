INDIA
In a shocking turn of events, a woman in UP eloped with her daughter's fiancé just 10 days before the scheduled wedding. The couple has now returned, and surprisingly, the woman has expressed her intention to marry him herself. The woman, identified as Sapna, eloped with her to-be son-in-law Rahul Kumar, now has surrendered at a police station and explained her reasons for doing so.
Rahul and Sapna Devi had gone missing on April 6, resurfaced in Aligarh on Wednesday afternoon after being untraceable for over a week.Sapna alleged that her husband was abusive and her daughter frequently fought with her, which led her to take drastic action. Sapna stated firmly that she intends to live with Rahul and plans to marry him. "I will marry him and live with him," she repeated. Rahul, who was supposed to marry Sapna's daughter, surrendered alongside her.
Rahul Kumar claimed Sapna threatened to kill herself if he didn't elope with her, so he agreed. They travelled to Lucknow and then Muzaffarpur, deciding to return when they learned the police were searching for them. Jitendra Kumar, the bride-to-be's father, had filed a complaint after Rahul and Sapna Devi's disappearance, stating that Rahul would spend hours talking to Sapna, despite being engaged to her daughter. Jitendra, who recently returned to the village after living in Bengaluru for work, grew suspicious of their closeness. Sapna Devi also alleged that her husband would send her only Rs 1,500 and question her about the amount.
Rahul alleged Sapna's husband and in-laws tortured her, but when asked if he'd marry Sapna, initially hesitated before saying yes. Sapna's family, however, has disowned her, demanding she return the stolen money and jewellery. Her brother-in-law Dinesh denied Sapna's allegations of domestic abuse, claiming he'd never witnessed such behavior during his stays at her house.
Sapna and Rahul’s runaway caused a stir in both families. Sapna's daughter Shivani accused her mother of stealing Rs 3.5 lakh in cash and jewelry worth over Rs 5 lakh.
Sapna denied allegations that she took large sums of money and jewellery when she left, stating she only had a mobile phone and Rs 200 with her.
Meanwhile, the police refrained from commenting on the matter.
