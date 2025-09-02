Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Will Manoj Jarange end his fast now? Maharashtra govt assures Kunbi status, details here

The Maharashtra government has assured activist Manoj Jarange that a Government Resolution will soon be issued to accord Kunbi status to Marathas from the Marathwada region.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 07:14 PM IST

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil has indicated his willingness to end his fast in support of a 10% reservation for the people of the Maratha community in educational institutions and government jobs. A delegation of Maharashtra Cabinet ministers, mostly from the Maratha community, met him Tuesday afternoon. After the ministers assured him that a Government Resolution (GR) will soon be issued to accord Kunbi status to Marathas from the Marathwada region, the Maratha activist dropped hints that he might end his fast. Earlier Tuesday, he vowed not to vacate the Azad Maidan and end his fast even if he dies. 

Manoj Jarange has been protesting at Mumbai's Azad Maidan since August 29. Addressing his supporters, he said, "The first issue was the demand for immediate implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette." 
He added, "The government has now decided on this. Minister (Radhakrishna) Vikhe Patil has given an assurance that if the protesters agree to the proposal, the government will issue a GR on it." After talking to the Maharashtra government delegation, he said, "The sub-committee has decided to approve the proposed demand for the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette. According to this government decision, an action plan is proposed under which individuals from the Maratha community in the village will be issued Kunbi caste certificates after verification if their relatives, clan members, or people from the same village have already been issued such certificates." 

The Maharashtra government delegation included Minister and Head of the Cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota issue, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, and ministers Manikrao Kokate and Shivendra Bhosale, a descendant of Shivaji I, the founder of the Maratha Empire.

According to the 1918 Hyderabad Gazette, documents certain communities, including many from the Maratha community in the Hyderabad State (now the Marathwada region of Maharashtra), as Kunbis. They are included in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category in Maharashtra. The Nizam government officially categorised the community as Kunbi and granted them reservations in education and jobs through a formal order, as the Maratha community had a significant presence in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. They had representation in both administrative power and employment

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
