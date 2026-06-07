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Will Mamata Banerjee regain ground in West Bengal after INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi?

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has left for New Delhi to take part in the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for June 8. Will this meeting help her regain her ground in West Bengal?

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 07, 2026, 04:24 PM IST

Will Mamata Banerjee regain ground in West Bengal after INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi?
Mamata Banerjee left for Delhi to attend the INDI Alliance meeting on Monday. (Pic Credits: Screengrab from ANI video)
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Mamata Banerjee has been witnessing one of the worst phases in her political career after losing the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly Elections to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The loss not only cost her the Chief Minister's post but also exposed cracks within the party, with internal dissent and leadership questions adding to her troubles. Amid all this chaos, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief on Sunday left for New Delhi to take part in the INDIA bloc meeting, scheduled to be held on June 8.

TMC leaders Dola Sen and Kalyan Banerjee were also spotted along with Mamata at the Kolkata airport. Earlier, Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee also rushed to Delhi. Notably, this is the first meeting of the INDIA bloc after the Bengal Assembly Polls, where Trinamool faced a crushing defeat at the hands of the BJP.

Mamata leaves for Delhi to attend INDI Alliance meeting

Will Opposition stay united?

 

The INDI Alliance meeting is expected to witness discussions on a range of political and parliamentary issues, along with coordination among parties and upcoming elections. Mamata is one of the important members of the alliance, as the TMC chief has played a vital role in shaping the Opposition's narrative at the national level when she was in power in West Bengal.

 

Meanwhile, DMK, which has also been an important part of the alliance, has decided not to attend the meeting over Congress' 'betrayal' after the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. For those unversed, Congress provided support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the Assembly polls in forming the government in the state. Congress party contested the elections as part of the DMK-led alliance and won five seats.

 

Meanwhile, CPI(M) also conveyed its concern to Congress over the 'systematic campaign' against its leadership during the Keralam Assembly Polls. However, the party decided that their Member of Parliament, John Brittas, will be attending the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday.

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