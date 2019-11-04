Will maintain law and order by all means: UP police chief on Ayodhya verdict

Uttar Pradesh Police chief OP Singh has said his force is ready to tackle any law and order situation that may arise as a result of the impending verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya case. Singh said the stringent National Security Act could be used if necessary to keep the law and order situation in control.

"We are absolutely ready. Under no circumstances anybody will be allowed to take law in hand. Our Intelligence machinery is geared up. If needed, National Security Act will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt law and order," Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said.

Security arrangements have been tightened at the disputed site in Ayodhya to maintain law and order.

On October 16, the Supreme Court reserved its order on the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land title dispute, concluding the 40th and last day of the hearing.

In the marathon hearing of the case, the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Gogoi was hearing appeals challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict, which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre of disputed land in Ayodhya among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Ram Lalla.

The Supreme Court is likely to pass its judgment on the land dispute case between November 4-15.

The Ayodhya land dispute case was triggered by the demolition of the 16th-century Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.