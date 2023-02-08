Will Mahashivratri celebrations at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple be affected by Mahakal Lok corridor's ongoing work?

File Photo/Representative Image

The access roads under construction near the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh are incomplete under the Mahakal expansion plan. The hawkers and shopkeepers have encroached on the well-maintained road. In such a situation, there is only one question on people's minds, what will happen when lakhs of devotees reach the Mahakal temple on Mahashivratri? This year the festival of Mahashivaratri will be celebrated on February 18.

As of now, because of the encroachment, it is becoming difficult for the devotees to walk near the temple premises. Before Mahashivratri, the festival approaching the big day will start in the Mahakal temple on February 10.

In such a situation, the arrival of devotees will start in the Mahakal temple from next week itself, because every day for 9 days during Shiva Navratri, the devotees will get to witness different forms of Lord Mahakal. Lord Shiva got married a second time to Shakti, his divine consort. According to the legend of Shiva and Shakti, the day Lord Shiva got married to Parvati is celebrated as Shivaratri - the Night of Lord Shiva. On the midnight of February 18, there will be the worship of Nisha Kaal and the next day there will be Sehra Darshan of Lord Mahakal.

It is estimated that this time more than 7 lakh devotees will come to Mahakal temple on Mahashivaratri. For this, the encroachments around the Mahakal temple will have to be removed now. It will not be possible to do it after the arrival of the devotees and on the day of Mahashivratri.

As of now, road work leading to Harsiddhi Ki Pal from near Bada Ganesh Mandir is incomplete. The road work from Yadav Dharamshala to Mahakal Square and from Chardham to the fourth arm of the bridge has also not been completed.

So, in a case, where the roads are left to be completed, people have set up prasad and flower shops on the footpath. Due to this, devotees are not able to walk near the temple premises even on a normal day which can turn catastrophic during Mahashivratri.