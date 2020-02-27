Will look into Kunal Kamra's representation claiming airlines violated CAR: DGCA tells Delhi HC

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will look into stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's representation against the airlines which banned him from flying for allegedly heckling a senior journalist on a flight, the Delhi High Court was informed on Thursday.

The comedian had filed a plea in the high court claiming that all the airlines imposed the flying ban on him without there being a complaint as required under the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).

Recording the statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Justice Navin Chawla asked it to take a decision on Kamra's representation within eight weeks.

The court disposed of the Kamra's plea after issuing the direction.

In his plea, Kamra had sought directions to the DGCA to direct the airlines to revoke the ban and also action against them for alleged violation of CAR.

Kamra had claimed that the other airlines banned him for an indefinite period without even setting up an internal committee to enquire into the issue.

He had said he was banned by IndiGo for a six-month period before it even received a complaint.

He was represented by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan and advocate Ujjwal Sharma.

A committee set up by Indigo told the high court that it has approved a flying ban on Kamra for three months, instead of the six months imposed by the airline initially. The court has given Kamra liberty to challenge the committee's decision.

Kamra can also challenge the indefinite ban imposed by the other airlines -- Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir.