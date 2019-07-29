Will look into harassment of church-goers by cops: Goa CM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday assured the Assembly that he will look into complaints of police harassment by church-goers in Colva village in south Goa.

Raising the issue, NCP MLA Churchill Alemao said traffic police personnel were penalising people riding to the church service on an internal road without helmets.

In response, Sawant said the police was doing its duty by penalising those violating traffic rules.

"Traffic rules should be followed. But, still, if someone is harassing them, I will inquire into it," the CM told the House.