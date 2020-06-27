'Will it stop Chinese incursions?': Shiv Sena slams BJP over 'diversion of PMNRF money to RGF' charge on Congress

Sena slammed BJP for accusing Congress of receiving funds from China instead of responding to the questions raised by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Shiv Sena on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its claims that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) had accepted donations from the Chinese embassy and asked whether the revelations will stop the Chinese activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers.

Through the editorial in party's mouthpiece 'Saamna', Sena slammed BJP of accusing Congress of receiving funds from China instead of responding to the questions raised by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"What do you mean by Congress gets money from China? Instead of responding to the issues raised by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the Chinese incursions, the BJP leaders accused the Congress of receiving funds from China," read the editorial.

The Sena also asked BJP if labelling Congress as Chinese agents will stop PLA's activities along the border. "Will BJP's revelations about the donations stop the Chinese activities along the border? The BJP should tell what connection does these donations have with the Chinese incursion and the martyrdom of 20 soldiers," it added.

"In our country, many political leaders and parties, and not just the Congress, are beneficiaries of foreign countries. The BJP speaking about this is like throwing stones in the mud," the editorial said.

The editorial further highlighted that Chinese President Xi Jinping visited India twice in the last six years, adding that betrayal is China's old policy

"He was hosted in Gujarat. But it is a fact that China has betrayed. Holding talks on the one hand and continuing with the offensive along the border on the other hand is China's old policy," it said.

Asserting that the entire country stands firmly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sena stressed that the crisis is for the entire country and not just for the BJP or the Congress.

"The BJP can fight with the Congress any time later. But now is the time to fight against China. It should speak on that," the Sena said.

On Friday, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda had alleged that Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during the UPA years while adding that to divert this public money into a family-run foundation is not only a "brazen fraud" but also a "big betrayal" of the people of India.

Sharing a list of donors for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, the BJP chief alleged that there's a 'secret' relation between Congress and China, claiming that the Foundation received Rs 90 lakh from China and its embassy in 2005-06.

"PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency," he said in a series of tweets.

Congress rejected the charges and termed it an attempt to divert the country's attention from issues of national security.