Delhi-NCR rain forecast: Will it rain today in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon?

Representational Image

Delhi is likely to witness thunderstorms with light rain on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, while the maximum is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. Along with this thunderstorms can be seen in surrounding areas. Talking about March 25 and 26, there are chances of a partly cloudy sky in New Delhi.

The minimum and highest temperatures in Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, were 18 and 32, respectively. No rain is expected today in Lucknow. In Lucknow, it may, however, stay partly cloudy in the afternoon. On the other side, if we focus on March 25, then Lucknow will have rain and thunder. About Ghaziabad, it may rain today with thunderstorms. Hailstorms are predicted as well.

According to the AccuWeather report, the minimum temperature of Noida is recorded at 18 degrees Celsius and the maximum is 27 degree Celsius. It will observe partly sunny with widely separated thunderstorms today. For March 25, there are high chances of rain in the afternoon.

On March 26, it may rain in the states of eastern India as well. According to the Meteorological Department, hailstorms may occur in remote areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from the evening of March 23. This mood of the weather can remain like this till 24 March.

Over the next two days, it is probable that the weather will be dry over the states of central India. After that, the regions of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha may see rain or hailstorms. On the other hand, if we talk about the temperature, central and western India can expect a rise of 2 to 3 degrees in the following two days.

The city recorded 75 per cent relative humidity at around 8:30 am and the air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the moderate (115) category around 9:00 am, data from the SAFAR showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.