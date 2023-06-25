Will it rain in Delhi tomorrow? IMD issues heavy rainfall prediction for several states; check full list here | Photo: File (Image for representation)

According to the India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon started today, June 25, throughout much of peninsular and central India as well as some additional portions of west and northwest India, including Delhi. Conditions are suitable for the Southwest Monsoon to spread further over the next two days into some additional regions of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and the remaining portions of Jammu & Kashmir.

Today, June 25, the Southwest Monsoon has spread farther into the remaining regions of the Central Arabian Sea, some portions of the North Arabian Sea, the remaining portions of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, the remaining areas of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Haryana, the remaining regions of Uttarakhand, the majority of the remaining sections of Himachal Pradesh, as well as other areas of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

East and adjacent Northeast India: On June 25, there will likely be isolated areas of extremely heavy rainfall in a few locations. Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy is very expected to occur over Odisha on June 26; Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively, on June 28 and 29. In the upcoming two days and the upcoming five days, there is a chance of isolated heavy rainfall over areas of East India.

Northwest India: From June 25 to 28, the plains of northwest India (apart from west Rajasthan) will likely see mild to moderate rainfall with regional thunderstorms and lightning. On June 28, East Rajasthan is anticipated to see scattered significant rainfall on June 25, 26 and 29. Isolated severe showers are anticipated to occur across Uttarakhand from June 25 to June 29 as well as over West Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on June 25 and 26. Over the next two days, there will be scattered heavy rains in various areas of northwest India.

Central India: Isolated extremely heavy rainfall are anticipated over Chhattisgarh on 26th; East Madhya Pradesh on 26th & 27th; West Madhya Pradesh on 27th & 28th and over Vidarbha on 27th June. Whereas, West Madhya Pradesh will likely witness isolated heavy rain from June 26 to 29, as well as East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on June 25 and Vidarbha on June 26. In South India, Kerala and Mahe are predicted to have scattered heavy rain on June 27. From June 25 to June 29, isolated areas of coastal Karnataka may get severe rain.

West India: In the following five days, there will likely be mild to moderate rainfall throughout much of the country, with thunderstorms and lightning expected across Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra on June 25. During the period of June 25 to June 29, there is a chance of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Madhya Maharashtra regions of Konkan, Goa, and Ghat.

Also, over the next 5 days, Saurashtra, Kutch, and the Gujarat region will have light to moderately heavy to widespread showers. Between June 25 and June 29, Gujarat State is expected to see isolated heavy rainfall or heavy rains.

READ | Gauhati High Court stays WFI elections, next hearing on July 17