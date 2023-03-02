Will it rain in Delhi today? IMD predicts rainfall in north Indian regions, check latest update here | Photo: File (Image for representation)

After experiencing warm weather that broke records in February, Delhi NCR saw a wet spell as the Indian Meteorological Service had predicted. According to the weather agency's most recent forecast, several areas of north India will experience rain.

According to IMD's forecast, snow or rain is predicted to occur on March 2 in the western Himalayan regions and surrounding area. Little to moderate rain or snowfall was seen yesterday over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, the Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West UP, and northern Rajasthan had drizzles.

Reason behind the unusual weather change

According to information provided by the weather service, the national capital's average maximum temperature for the month of February was 27.7 degrees Celsius (°C), making it the warmest for this time of year in 17 years. Lack of rainfall, according to weather experts, was to blame for February's unusual warmth.

This year, The Met also issued a gloomy summer prediction that included occasional periods of extreme heat. The national capital's minimum temperature on February 19 was 10 degrees Celsius. However, the weathermen predicted that due to western disturbances, it will decrease by one degree. The Met had stated that there might not be a noticeable shift in the weather in Delhi-NCR.

READ | Delhi's Ashram flyover to reopen on THIS date after months of extension work; check details here

(With inputs from ANI)