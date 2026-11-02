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'Will invite CM of Assam': Sukhu's response to Himanta's Congress-free Himachal prediction

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has hit back at Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after he predicted a BJP victory in the state in 2027. Here's what Sukhu said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 09:40 PM IST

'Will invite CM of Assam': Sukhu's response to Himanta's Congress-free Himachal prediction
Sukhu responds to Himanta's BJP victory prediction in Himachal Pradesh. (Screengrab from the video)
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has hit back at Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after he predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the next government in the hill state. Sukhu even claimed that the opposition party is divided into five factions and expressed confidence that the ruling Congress party would return to power in the next year's Assembly elections with more seats.

''When the next oath-taking ceremony of the Congress government takes place in Himachal Pradesh, all Chief Ministers of the states will be invited. We will also invite the Chief Minister of Assam. Why was there a need to bring the Chief Minister of Assam here? The BJP is divided into five factions, and they brought him here to consolidate those factions,'' Sukhu said.

Sukhu says BJP is divided into five factions, predicts fewer seats

''I can say with confidence that the BJP is divided into five factions and will get even fewer seats this time. Its 16 MLAs have not yet reached a position where they can win again. You should have faith in what I am saying. When the results come, I will ask you as well,'' the Himachal Pradesh CM added.

Sukhu defends INDIA bloc rally, hits back at BJP's 'flop show' claim

Sukhu also defended INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally on November 1 by dismissing BJP's claim that it was a 'flop show' and further said, ''Raising the voice of the public through rallies and movements is the responsibility of the opposition. This is the characteristic of democracy. A large rally was held, and a significant number of people participated. I am glad that people have accepted the issue being raised by our respected leader Rahul Gandhi against SIR. A large number of people from Himachal Pradesh also participated.''

Sukhu responds to Himanta's remarks on EVMs and SIR

The Himachal CM also responded to Sarma's accusations regarding EVMs and SIR and said, ''Questions were raised on EVMs after 2024, whereas our elections took place in 2022. This is something to understand. Since when has the opposition to SIR started? These are all things that need to be examined.''

(With inputs from ANI)

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