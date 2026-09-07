Will India's first hydrogen train run at 110 Kmph after 120 Kmph trials? Here's all you need to know

India's first hydrogen train will run at 110 kmph after 120 kmph trials. Currently runs at 75 kmph on Jind-Sonipat route. Railways finalising new routes for expansion.

Indian Railways is set to launch India's first hydrogen-powered train, capable of reaching speeds up to 110 kmph after successful trials. The current operational speed is 75 kmph, but trials for 120 kmph have been concluded. This initiative aligns with the Railways' commitment to promoting cleaner transportation while expanding services.

Route finalisation and clean technology

Consultations are ongoing with stakeholders to identify rail sections for the hydrogen train's operation, as technical issues and fuel supply arrangements are being assessed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's first hydrogen-powered train on July 17, which runs on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana. The train was designed and developed by the Integral Coach Factory.

Unlike conventional electric trains that use overhead wires, the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trainset generates electricity on board through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, producing only water vapour and heat as by-products. It is environmentally friendly, emitting no smoke or carbon emissions.

Vande Bharat sleeper expansion

200 Vande Bharat sleeper trains are in production via a public-private partnership, each taking 1-1.5 years to manufacture. The first train is currently operational between Howrah and Kamakhya, with four more ready for inauguration and eleven expected this year.

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Festival preparations and infrastructure

Kumar announced that the Railways will operate 100 to 125 special trains for the 2028 Simhastha festival in Ujjain, with ongoing infrastructure enhancements. Measures include tackling rat issues in trains and enhancing security with AI-integrated CCTV systems. Progress on the Rs 18,500-crore Indore-Manmad railway line is swift, with expected completion in four to five years.