INDIA

Will India remain defiant to Donald Trump's pressure on Russian oil? Has PM Modi emphasised 'swadeshi' to snub US?

Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi remain defiant in the face of the threat issued by US President Donald Trump for buying Russian crude oil? Has the Union government asked the PSU oil companies not to buy Russian fuel to avoid the wrath of the US and the EU sanctions?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 02:35 PM IST

Will India remain defiant to Donald Trump's pressure on Russian oil? Has PM Modi emphasised 'swadeshi' to snub US?
Donald Trump with PM Narendra Modi (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi remain defiant in the face of the threat issued by US President Donald Trump for buying Russian crude oil? Has the Union government asked the PSU oil companies not to buy Russian fuel to avoid the wrath of the US and the EU sanctions? What does it mean when PM Modi emphasized "swadeshi" and urged the people to buy locally manufactured products? This issue has come to the forefront after media reports suggested that India would continue to buy Russian oil despite the US threat. 

No direction to oil companies on Russian oil

Quoting two senior unnamed officials, 'The New York Times' has reported that the Union government has "not given any direction to oil companies" to reduce Russian imports. Earlier, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the Indian stand clear when he said that India-Russia relations have remained "steady."

 

(Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the White House)

Reacting to the fall in the purchase of Russian oil, Donald Trump said, "I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia." He added, "That is a good step. We will see what happens."
However, Kpler, which tracks shipping data, indicated that the decline in Russian crude imports to India in July coincided with a period where India typically buys less oil due to the monsoon season and scheduled refinery maintenance.

PM Modi emphasises 'Swadeshi'

Further, PM Modi emphasised swadeshi while speaking at a programme in his home constituency of Varanasi. He stressed that every party, leader, and citizen must work to promote indigenous goods if "we want India to become the third-largest economy." He said, "This is not just about Modi saying it; every Indian should say this—if we want India to become the third-largest economy, every political party and every leader, keeping aside their hesitations, must work in the nation's interest and awaken the spirit of Swadeshi among the people."

The comment of the head of the government can be seen as an indirect snub to the US, which wants more access to Indian markets and has slapped a 25% tariff on New Delhi. 

US: India financing Russia's war

On the other hand, Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House and Donald Trump's close confidante, Stephen Miller, has accused India of financing Russia’s war in Ukraine by buying oil from Moscow. Speaking on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, he said, "People will be shocked to learn that India is tied with China in purchasing Russian oil. That’s an astonishing fact."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
