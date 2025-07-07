Will India push for BRICS sanctions against Pakistan? China and South Africa may thwart move by...

Will India push for BRICS sanctions against Pakistan for aiding and abetting terrorism? Does New Delhi enjoy enough support in the 10-member bloc to punish Islamabad? Will China allow India to take any move against its all-weather friend?

Taking a cue from the US, will India push for BRICS sanctions against Pakistan for aiding and abetting terrorism? Does New Delhi enjoy enough support in the 10-member bloc to punish Islamabad? Will China allow India to take any move against its all-weather friend? These questions have been asked after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for united efforts to combat terrorism and said there should be no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists. Participating in the recently held BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, he said, "There must be absolutely no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists. We cannot weigh victims of terrorism and its supporters on the same scale." He added, "Any silent support or approval to terrorism for personal or political interests must be unacceptable."

Narendra Modi sets alarm bell ringing

He might have set the alarm bell ringing by indicating that economic sanctions should be imposed on Pakistan for supporting terrorism in India. But, does India have enough clout in the BRICS to get the related resolution approved? Analysts believe that China may be the first country to oppose any such resolution. Pakistan has sourced 81% of its defence hardware from China in recent years. Beijing made it preferences loud and clear by sharing the satellite images and intelligence inputs regarding movements of Indian defence assets during the four-day military conflict.

Chinese-made jets, missiles used against India

Islamabad used a Chinese-made fighter jet, Chengdu J-10C Vigorous Dragon, or the J-10, in the four-day military conflict with India in May. The fighter can be compared with the US-made F-16 or the French Rafale. Similarly, the Pakistan Air Force used Chinese-made air-to-air PL-15 missiles against India. It has been reported that Pakistan shot down three Rafale fighter jets using this Chinese hardware.

Will South Africa back Pakistan at BRICS?

Analysts also believe that South Africa may not align with India despite its historic ties and unflinching support for the anti-apartheid movement. The African country has shifted its position in the past, too, by offering to mediate talks on Jammu and Kashmir, much to the chagrin of New Delhi. So, any move to slap Pakistan with economic sanctions may prove to be a non-starter at the BRICS. However, India may rake up the issue to put pressure on the neighbouring Islamic nation.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has made his intentions clear by taking to the social media platform X, where he wrote in a post, "At the Session on ‘Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance’ during the BRICS Summit, reiterated India’s commitment to the values of peace and brotherhood. Afterall, world peace and security are the foundations of our shared interests and future."