Will India lift ban on TikTok? IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, ‘There is...’

TikTok will not be coming to India anytime soon, confirmed the government, ruling out all possibilities of the social media app. Union IT, Information and Broadcasting, and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has dispelled all rumours that have been circulating for a few days about the TikTok app potentially returning to India. The minister said that the government has no plan to revive the popular social media app in India.

Is TikTok coming to India?

The Union Minister, in an interview with Moneycontrol, officially confirmed that the issue has not yet been discussed with the government. “There is absolutely no proposal which has come from any quarters,” he said, after a question regarding the speculation that TikTok’s parent company ByteDance might be preparing for a re-entry.

But why did rumours around TikTok’s return to India start? This speculation started after TikTok’s website could be accessed in India in August on specific broadband and mobile networks, including Airtel and Vodafone. This brief accessibility sparked hope that the Chinese short-video platform, TikTok, might return and debate over this gained attention on other social media platforms. However, after Ashwani Vaishnaw clarified its status, there is no scope for the rumours being true.

When was TikTok banned in India?

The government of India first banned the Chinese social media app TikTok in June 2020 and blocked a total of 59 Chinese apps in view of national security and data privacy concerns. Soon after the government’s move, Google and Apple removed the apps from their respective stores. The app was then restricted for an unspecified time in January 2021. Until that time, India was TikTok’s biggest user base, with more than 200 million Indians being active on the platform.

Not just TikTok, other products of ByteDance were also given the same treatment. Its apps, like Helo and CapCut, were also blocked simultaneously with TikTok. Later, when both Apple and Google stores blocked its music streaming service Resso in India, ByteDance was forced to shut it down.

