Will India extradite Sheikh Hasina after Tarique Rahman's Bangladesh election win? Here's what BNP leader said

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has reaffirmed its demand for the extradition of ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India. The BNP on Friday secured a decisive victory in the Bangladesh parliamentary election -- the first poll held since a youth-led uprising toppled the government led by Hasina, who has since been hiding in Delhi. Earlier, Hasina was sentenced to death by a tribunal in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka for alleged crimes against humanity during the 2024 protests.

Salahuddin Ahmed, a standing committee member of the BNP, said his party will formally appeal to India to extradite Hasina so she could stand trial. "We have consistently pressed for her extradition in accordance with the law. This is an issue between the foreign ministries of the two countries. We have also urged the government of India to send her back to face trial in Bangladesh," Ahmed said, according to news agency PTI. "We want a friendly relationship built on mutual respect and equal footing with all countries, including India," he added.

India's stance on extradition

India has so far remained non-committal about extraditing Hasina to Bangladesh. In a statement in November last year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was "examining" the request from the neighbouring country. "We remain committed to the best interest of the people of Bangladesh, and to peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said in a presser at the time.