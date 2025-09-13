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Will India extradite former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina? Here's what the MEA said

Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August 2024 following massive student-led protests that forced her resignation, has been living in New Delhi since then.

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Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 12:06 AM IST

Will India extradite former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina? Here's what the MEA said
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
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India on Friday said that Dhaka's request for the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is "under examination" given the legalities and the judicial processes involved. Hasina, who fled to India in August 2024 following massive student-led protests that forced her resignation, has been living in New Delhi since then. Earlier in November 2025, the then Bangladesh interim government had written to the MEA seeking her extradition. Dhaka reiterated its request to extradite Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to Bangladesh during Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman's visit to India in April this year.

During a press briefing in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have received a request for extradition. This request, as we have said earlier as well, is under examination, and the request is being taken into consideration, given the legalities that are involved and the judicial processes that are involved."

Last week, Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that she, alongside other exiled leaders of the Awami League, intends to return to Bangladesh voluntarily around December, despite facing the stark prospect of arrest or death upon her arrival. In an interview with Reuters, the 78-year-old leader stated that she plans to surrender before the judicial courts upon her return to Bangladesh. She further clarified that there has been no communication with the current authorities in Dhaka concerning her scheduled return. "They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me," Sheikh Hasina told the Reuters. "Still, I have to go."

Expressing deep concern over the ongoing situation of her political supporters back home, the former Prime Minister emphasised her resolve to face the consequences on her home soil. "My party leaders and workers are being subjected to tremendous repression. If death comes, I want it to come on my own soil, where my parents are buried and where their blood was shed," she added.

Notably, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal had sentenced her to death after convicting her of crimes against humanity. The charges were tied to the state crackdown on the 2024 student-led demonstrations that ultimately led to the fall of her Awami League government, with the tribunal holding her accountable for ordering or failing to stop the fatalities of demonstrators during the political unrest. In the same verdict, the tribunal handed a death sentence to former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and a five-year prison sentence to former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. The judicial body additionally directed the state to confiscate the properties of both Sheikh Hasina and Kamal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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