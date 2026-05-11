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Will India declare 'smart lockdown' like Pakistan? See how PM Modi had earlier warned

While India has projected stability, PM Modi’s seven appeals to cut fuel use, postpone gold purchases, work from home, and limit travel have sparked the possibility of a lockdown.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 11, 2026, 02:59 PM IST

Will India declare 'smart lockdown' like Pakistan? See how PM Modi had earlier warned
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Amid the West Asia conflict, several countries are managing with limited fuel and gas supplies. Disruption of the Strait of Hormuz has affected energy flows, pushing up fuel, food, and freight costs. The mounting pressure on the global supply chain is weighing on economies and fuelling inflation and economic distress in neighbouring countries, including Pakistan and the UAE. While India has maintained a ‘sab changa si’ attitude, PM Modi’s seven appeals to the nation to reduce fuel consumption, postpone gold purchases, adopt work from home, and limit foreign travel have triggered a lockdown-like mindset among citizens. Not like Covid, but could India consider Pakistan’s ‘smart lockdown’ idea in this situation?

Will India consider ‘smart lockdown’ like Pakistan?

Amid the fuel crunch, Pakistan had announced a nationwide “smart lockdown” with business and activity curbs to conserve energy. As per the directive, shopping malls and commercial centres across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir must close by 8 pm. Even bakeries, restaurants, tandoors, food outlets and marriage halls are to be closed by 10 pm. Wedding events at private residences will also not be allowed beyond the same time limit. These measures were Pakistan's efforts to cope with escalating global oil and energy prices. 

While India has taken steps to soften the impact, PM Modi's latest appeal to citizens suggests sharper shortages and urgent government intervention. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram cites such appeals as "dramatic" and suggests that something is "not normal. If the Prime Minister is making this appeal, what is the true situation which India is facing? I think it's important that the government takes the people of this country into confidence," he told ANI. Is the government hiding some bitter truths from this nation? He questioned. 

PM Modi's appeal has triggered widespread discussion across the country, with many comparing his appeals to the restrictions and lifestyle changes seen during the Covid-19 lockdown period. In March, PM Modi hinted at a Covid-style lockdown while addressing Parliament on the ongoing West Asia crisis. While he did refer to the Covid-19 pandemic - but only as an example of how the country handled a global crisis. He had said India had previously navigated disruptions during the Covid period and emphasised the importance of national unity during difficult times.

PM Modi's 7 appeals

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad, urged citizens to reduce dependence on imports and adopt responsible consumption habits to strengthen the economy amid global supply chain disruptions and rising costs caused by international conflicts. The Prime Minister appealed to citizens to reduce edible oil consumption, use public transport, prefer car-pooling, adopt electric vehicles, and move towards natural farming practices to reduce the country's import burden and conserve foreign exchange.

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