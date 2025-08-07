Twitter
Will India celebrate its 78th or 79th Independence Day? Here's what PMO says, all you need to know

The confusion stems from whether to start counting from August 15, 1947—the actual date of independence—or from August 15, 1948, marking the first full year of freedom.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 05:11 PM IST

India attained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, after a prolonged and determined freedom movement. This historic day is a tribute to the countless freedom fighters and ordinary citizens whose collective efforts led to the nation's liberation. As the country gears up for this year's Independence Day celebrations, a common question has surfaced once again: Is it the 78th or the 79th Independence Day?

The confusion stems from whether to start counting from August 15, 1947—the actual date of independence—or from August 15, 1948, marking the first full year of freedom.

If we begin from the day India became independent, then 2024 marks the 79th anniversary of that momentous occasion. However, if we consider the count starting from the first anniversary in 1948, then this would be the 78th Independence Day.

According to official sources, including a communication from the Prime Minister’s Office published by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the nation will celebrate its 79th Independence Day in 2024.

The PMO’s statement reads: “As India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi invites all citizens to share their ideas and suggestions for his upcoming address from the Red Fort on August 15.”

