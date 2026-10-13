Will INDIA bloc bring impeachment motion in Parliament to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

Shashi Tharoor targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar over legal immunity and SIR voter list revision, says Opposition is readying impeachment move and seeks his resignation.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has legal immunity under a 2023 law. Tharoor mentioned that the Opposition is preparing articles of impeachment against the CEC and called for his resignation due to alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

What Tharoor alleged

According to Tharoor, the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023 provides legal protection for the CEC, but not constitutional protection. He asserted that following the Opposition's expulsion from Parliament, the measure was passed during the Winter Session of 2023.According to him, the Opposition is drafting articles of impeachment because the Constitution permits the removal of CECs like Supreme Court judges.

Tharoor called for the suspension of the SIR exercise, restoration of wrongfully deleted voters, a review of the software used in the revision, and cancellation of amendments to Forms 6 and 7. He also criticized the denotification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site, arguing that relocating protests to Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground distances them from authorities.

What the law says on immunity

Section 16 of the 2023 Act shields current and former Chief Election Commissioners and Election Commissioners from civil or criminal lawsuits linked to their official functions, barring unrelated actions. This provision is being contested in the Supreme Court, which notified the Centre and the Election Commission in January but did not issue a stay on the clause.

Also read: IND vs WI 4th T20I: Hyderabad Police roll out major security plan ahead of Uppal clash, deploy 2,200 cops, drones for surveillance

According to Article 324(5) of the Constitution, a CEC may only be dismissed in the same way and for the same reasons as a judge of the Supreme Court. It is not possible to remove other Election Commissioners unless the CEC recommends it.

Tharoor's claims on SIR process

Tharoor said voter deletions were too fast. Appeals are too slow. He alleged software blocks officers from fixing errors. He cited notices to Amartya Sen and others. He claimed 130 million names were deleted. Voters must now prove eligibility. This hurts electoral credibility.