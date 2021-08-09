Will impose lockdown if COVID cases rise again: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

If COVID cases started rising in the state again, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he would impose lockdown. His statement came alongside the anticipated third wave of COVID-19, which according to experts will hit the nation this month.

Thackeray said that while restrictions have been relaxed in some districts, there are some other states that are witnessing a rise in infections.

“Other states are now seeing an increase in outbreaks. If there is an increase in the number of patients in the state, there will be a lockdown,” Thackeray said, addressing people through his social media.

The Maha CM added, “Although relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions have been allowed in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the infection is still on the rise in some districts of the state like Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Kolhapur, Satara, Ahmednagar, Beed, Pune, Sangli."

In Maharashtra, nearly 20 lakh people were affected during the first wave of the COVID pandemic, while in the second wave, the number was about 40 lakh, Uddhav Thackeray said, as he listed preparations made by the state government to deal with the situation, which included increased testing labs to vaccination capacity.

Maharashtra has 600 testing labs, the number of isolation beds has been increased to over 4.5 lakh, while there is the availability of 34,507 ICU beds and 1,10,683 oxygen beds, the CM said, and pointed out that the state presently has 13,500 ventilators.

“The state has a huge vaccination capacity. We can vaccinate eight to ten lakh people a day, but given the limited availability of vaccines, the mask is our real protector today,” he said.