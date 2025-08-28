Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Will Himachal vanish as landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in the hilly state? Expert said this

Between June 20 and August 26, at least 158 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh, while 38 have gone missing, according to the SEOC.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 04:26 PM IST

Heavy rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and disrupting normal life in many districts. Many shops were washed away, buildings collapsed, highways were cut off, and residential areas were inundated in the hilly state. Besides Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir have also witnessed one of the worst floods, landslides, and destructive rains.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), a total of 536 roads were closed across 11 of the 12 districts in Himachal. Reports from Chamba have not been received as the communication network is snapped in the district, it said. Between June 20 and August 26, at least 158 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh, while 38 have gone missing, according to the SEOC.

What's behind the loss of ecological balance in Himachal?

The 'cancerous tourism' is behind the loss of ecological balance in Himachal Pradesh, an expert has warned. Dr Manu Singh, an environmental activist, told Times Now, that the intense floods and cloudbursts in the Himalayan states were the effect of climate change "exacerbating what is naturally a Himalayan variability and a combination of microscopic ever-changing climatic terrain in the Himalayas". Earlier this month, the Supreme Court flagged the ecological imbalance in Himachal Pradesh and cautioned that the entire state may 'vanish in thin air' if the situation does not change.

80% of Calamities Result of Climate Change

Dr Manu Singh warned that 80 per cent of the calamity was due to climate change, with "20%" result of natural Himalayan variability. 'Because of climate change, the air has become warmer comparatively, for centuries, and warmer air holds more moisture than before," he said, breaking down the factors behind severe ecological imbalance and other environmental conditions.

READ | Why is India still witnessing heavy rainfall? Is the rain pattern changing?

Climate becomes erratic

Dr Manu said, "Clouds that hold more moisture, are denser. So what happens is that these dense clouds, when monsoon is moving, we will see that there are areas in central India that do not receive adequate rainfall. Because for a dense cloud to reach the precipitation point, you need extremely cold winds. And all those laden clouds, when they reach, say, a Himalayan region, and this is not only limited to Uttarakhand, Kashmir, and Himachal, but we've seen devastation in the Himalayan regions in China, and also in Pakistan, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

Factors behind floods

The rapid urbanisation and big infrastructure projects in states like Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Jammu have also contributed to the flooding, he said. The unregulated construction will continue to amplify damages by destabilising the slopes, he said.

