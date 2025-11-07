FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Will Hebbal–Silk Board tunnel solve Bengaluru's traffic woes or worsen them?

IISc experts warn Bengaluru’s Rs 17,698-crore Hebbal–Silk Board Tunnel may worsen traffic, raise pollution and prove too costly for commuters.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 05:17 PM IST

Hebbal-Silk Board Tunnel. (Representative Image)
Will Bengaluru's Hebbal-Silk Board Tunnel Road project be a game changer in easing the traffic congestion in the city infamous for massive jams? Or may it prove to be a gamble going wrong and ending in waste of Rs 17,698 crore, creating more problems? Sustainable transport experts from the Indian Institute of Science have expressed doubts over the 16.75 km-long underground tunnel in making the stretch signal-free and hassle-free. Officials claim the tunnel, once completed, will reduce the travel time for commuting from Hebbal to Silk Board significantly, and the travel that takes 60-90 minutes now could be completed in 20-25 minutes. 

Advanced tunnel boring machines (TBM) may be used. Emergency exits may be made every 500 metres, ventilating shafts, monitoring units, and firefighting systems may be installed in the underground tunnel. However, Professor Ashish Verma of the IISc has expressed doubts over the feasibility of the project and reflagged it. In a letter written to the Karnataka government, he highlighted his concerns over other infrastructure projects. 

The IISc professor also warned that these measures may end in encouraging the use of more private vehicles, which may trigger a vicious cycle of more cars being bought because the roads have been widened and, down the line, cause more traffic jams. He has also warned against the exorbitant and non-feasible project cost. If a commuter has to pay Rs 300 per trip as the toll tax, he may have to pay Rs 18,000 per month. This may prove to be unaffordable even for many IT professionals who call Bengaluru their home. A whopping amount of Rs 18,000 is out of reach for middle- and lower-income groups. 

Contrary to what may have been planned, the tunnel may increase the air pollution instead of reducing it, encouraging more people to use cars for travel on this route. Based on macro-simulation models, which also included the possibility of a low- or zero-toll scenario, Professor Verma's research shows it may further deteriorate the problem. 

