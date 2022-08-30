Search icon
Will he, won't he? Here's what Shashi Tharoor said on contesting Congress presidential polls

As soon as Shashi Tharoor's opinion went public, it gave rise to speculation that he might throw his hat in the ring to contest for the top post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor - File Photo

There is never a dull moment when Thiruvananthapuram Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor speaks or writes and it was no different this time when he aired his opinion in a vernacular daily on the need for a “free and fair” contest to the Congress president post.

As soon as the article became public, it gave rise to speculation that he might throw his hat in the ring to contest for the top post.

On a question by reporters about the party’s presidential polls, Tharoor said: “People are free to speculate as they like. All I've written in my article is that elections are a good thing for the party... Beyond that, I have not made any announcement.”

“I welcome the fact that the Congress party has announced an election and is going to be conducting it openly, freely and fairly... The process is some weeks away... let's wait for some time and see how it evolves,” he added. 

On his plans to venture into state politics, Tharoor said: "All options are open. I'm a Lok Sabha MP. My focus in politics has been national and international so far. If one day vistas open up, one doesn't want to say no."

 

