Will govt target leftists now? PM Modi vows to identify 'dimaagi naxals' and isolate them

PM Narendra Modi on 80th Independence Day from Red Fort warned of "Dimaagi Naxal". He said while armed Naxals have been eliminated, 'dimagi naxals' are embedded in power corridors and must be "identified, and isolated".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday, warned of a new enemy: "Dimaagi Naxal".

Addressing the nation on India's 80th Independence Day, PM Modi said while Naxals who took up arms in the jungle have been eliminated, there are also 'dimagi naxals' embedded in power corridors who need to be "identified, and isolated".

Maoist violence taking last breath

PM Modi said the *Red Terror* had kept several parts of the country "hostage" with the barrel of a gun.

"Over 3,500 security personnel were killed in various operations in order to protect the people," he said. The number, he added, is higher than those who die in war.

"When we came to power in 2014, we swore to rid the country of Naxals. I am happy Maoist violence is taking its last breath," PM Modi said. He noted several areas have become *free of Naxalites* and are now developing.

Who are 'dimagi naxals'?

"For years, those with Naxal mentality had their place in the power corridors. They were in government committees as advisors. Maoist thinking impacted policies," PM Modi said.

He added: "We have succeeded in getting rid of armed Naxals in the jungles, but 'dimagi Naxals' (intellectual Naxals) are looking for opportunities to create violence, unrest... They want to drag the society on the wrong path."

"These 'dimagi naxals' have to be identified and isolated, and connect the youth with the mainstream," he said.

Development reaches naxal areas

PM Modi also highlighted how development has reached remote areas which was not seen as possible due to the prevalence of Naxalism. "Now, the flag of development flies high in those same areas," he said